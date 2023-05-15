Biden to Meet with Kishida in Hiroshima Thurs.

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, May 14 (Jiji Press)--U.S. President Joe Biden will hold talks with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in the western Japan city of Hiroshima on Thursday, the White House said Sunday.

Ahead of a three-day summit of the Group of Seven major powers in Hiroshima from Friday, Biden will adjust views with Kishida, who will chair the summit.

The G-7 summit will discuss how to continue supporting Ukraine, being attacked by Russia, and deal with China's increasingly hegemonic moves in the Indo-Pacific region.

Kishida and Biden hope to lead the unity of the G-7 members--Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States plus the European Union--to counter Russia and China, sources said.

At a press conference in Tokyo on Monday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said that Kishida and Biden will hold a three-way meeting including South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on the sidelines of the G-7 summit.

