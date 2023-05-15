Japan's LDP to Submit LGBT Bill Soon

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 15 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party aims to submit a bill to promote understanding for LGBT people to parliament during its current session, LDP Secretary-General Toshimitsu Motegi said Monday.

"We aim to swiftly conduct intraparty and ruling bloc procedures, and submit the bill to parliament," Motegi told a meeting of government and ruling coalition officials.

The party plans to introduce the bill to parliament before the start of the three-day summit of the Group of Seven major democracies in Hiroshima, Japan, on Friday, after winning approval at its General Council on Tuesday and support from its coalition partner, Komeito.

Prime Minister and LDP President Fumio Kishida welcomed progress in the party's discussions on the bill for submission to parliament.

