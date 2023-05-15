G-7 Hiroshima Summit Historically Significant: Kishida

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 15 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Monday the fact that Group of Seven leaders will gather in the western Japan city of Hiroshima, a symbolic place of hope for peace, is historically significant.

Kishida also said in an interview with media reporters that he is eager to "send a strong message for the realization of a world without nuclear weapons" at the three-day G-7 summit in Hiroshima from Friday.

He also said he will make the summit an opportunity to show the international community his country's stance that "attempts by China and Russia to change the status quo by force are unacceptable."

Kishida expressed an eagerness to reach an agreement on drawing up international rules for generative artificial intelligence tools and launch an initiative called the "Hiroshima AI Process."

Regarding planned visits by the G-7 leaders to Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park, which hosts the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum, Kishida said the government is continuing preparations to make the visits meaningful.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]