Kishida Eager to Reach Agreement on AI Rules at G-7 Summit

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 15 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Monday that he aims to reach an agreement on drawing up international rules for generative artificial intelligence tools at a Group of Seven summit in the western city of Hiroshima.

In an interview with Jiji Press and other media organizations, Kishida expressed an eagerness to lead international discussions on rulemaking for generative AI tools and the materialization of the Japanese-proposed concept of data free flow with trust, or DFFT, under an initiative called the Hiroshima AI Process.

"I want to put the Hiroshima AI Process into action as soon as possible after reaching an agreement at the summit," Kishida said of the gathering set for Friday through Sunday. "Generative AI has potential and risks for drastically changing the economy, industry and society," he said.

In the interview, Kishida also said he will make the summit an opportunity to send out a message to the international community that attempts to change the status quo by force are unacceptable.

The G-7 leaders will express strong opposition to Russia's threat to use nuclear weapons and will clearly show their determination to continue to protect the free and open international order based on the rule of law, Kishida said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]