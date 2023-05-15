Death Sentence Fixed for Ex-Nursing Home Worker in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 15 (Jiji Press)--The death sentence for Hayato Imai was finalized on Thursday for killing three residents of a nursing home in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, when he worked there in 2014, the Japanese Supreme Court said.

Imai, 30, withdrew an appeal against the sentence given by lower courts, the Supreme Court said.

He was sentenced to death by a district court and then a high court for killing the three residents by throwing them from the fourth or sixth floors of the nursing home between November and December 2014.

In March 2018, Yokohama District Court said it was virtually impossible that the three elderly victims had died by accident or suicide, considering their physical capabilities, and that Imai was working when all of the three fell to their deaths during the night.

The district court held Imai criminally responsible while recognizing that there were effects of his autism spectrum disorder behind the case.

