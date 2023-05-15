3 Major Japan Banks' Net Profit Hits 9-Year High

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 15 (Jiji Press)--The combined consolidated net profit of three major Japanese banking groups hit a nine-year high in the year ended in March thanks to brisk demand for funds at home and abroad and improved lending margins amid higher interest rates in the United States.

The combined net profit of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc., Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. and Mizuho Financial Group Inc. grew 4.6 pct from the previous year to 2,477.8 billion yen.

Mitsubishi UFJ's net profit fell 1.3 pct to 1,116.4 billion yen as the company booked an appraisal loss on bonds held by MUFG Union Bank over the sale of the U.S. unit.

Still, Mitsubishi UFJ's profit from core banking operations surged 45.2 pct to 799.6 billion yen thanks to growing profits from deposits and lending at home and abroad.

Sumitomo Mitsui's net profit jumped 14.0 pct to 805.8 billion yen, driven higher by strong demand for corporate loans in Japan and overseas.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]