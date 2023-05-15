5 Major Japan Automakers Post Higher Profits

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 15 (Jiji Press)--Five of seven major Japanese automakers posted higher net profits for the year ended in March, thanks to the waning impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and semiconductor shortages, as well as benefits from a weaker yen.

Suzuki Motor Corp.'s net profit soared 37.9 pct from the previous year to a record high of 221.1 billion yen as the yen's weakness pushed up its operating profit by 100.6 billion yen.

"The yen's historic weakness contributed the most" to the upbeat earnings, Suzuki President Toshihiro Suzuki told a press conference.

Mitsubishi Motors Corp. also posted a record net profit of 168.7 billion yen.

Toyota Motor Corp. and Honda Motor Co. reported lower profits as the weaker yen and cost reductions were not enough to offset higher materials prices.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]