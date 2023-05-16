Japanese Regional Banks Log 2 Pct Profit Fall in FY 2022

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 16 (Jiji Press)--Combined net profits at 73 listed Japanese regional banks and banking groups in fiscal 2022 fell 2.0 pct from the previous year to 814.3 billion yen, their earnings reports have shown.

Of the 73 banks and groups, 42, or nearly 60 pct, enjoyed profit growth in the year that ended in March, thanks to robust interest income mainly from their loans. But the combined profits were squeezed by losses stemming from bond price falls following interest rate hikes in the United States and Europe.

Meanwhile, 29 others posted profit falls. The 73 companies exclude two whose business results cannot be directly compared with the previous year.

Jimoto Holdings Inc. reported a net loss of 7 billion yen. It is seeking a public fund injection into subsidiary Kirayaka Bank, based in the northeastern city of Yamagata.

On a parent-only basis, combined net profits at 90 banks. including lenders under holding companies, dropped 1.1 pct. Of them, 80 pct suffered bond trading-related losses, which totaled 632.5 billion yen.

