Rakuten Mulls Capital Increase to Improve Finances

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 15 (Jiji Press)--Japanese cybermall and mobile phone company Rakuten Group Inc. is considering raising some 300 billion yen in fresh capital through a public offering of new shares, informed sources said Monday.

The move is designed to improve Rakuten's finances as the company's mobile phone business has been suffering from massive losses due to aggressive investments in base stations and slow subscriber growth. The company posted a group net loss of 82.5 billion yen for the January-March quarter.

As Rakuten has repeatedly issued corporate bonds to procure funds, concerns over its finances are increasing, industry sources said. In March, Rating and Investment Information Inc., a Japanese debt rating agency, lowered Rakuten's issuer rating by one notch to BBB plus.

Rakuten now aims to reduce its capital spending by 300 billion yen over the next three years by slowing base station construction through the expanded use of roaming that utilizes KDDI Corp.'s mobile network.

In April, Rakuten raised 71.7 billion yen by taking its internet-only Rakuten Bank unit public. It will also sell its shares in supermarket chain Seiyu Holdings to an investment fund for 22 billion yen at the end of May. It is also preparing for Rakuten Securities Holdings Inc. to go public.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]