Kyocera to Withdraw from Smartphone Sales for Individuals

Kyoto, May 16 (Jiji Press)--Japanese electronic device maker Kyocera Corp. plans to withdraw from selling smartphones and other mobile phone terminals for individual customers by March 2025, President Hideo Tanimoto has said.

The withdrawal plan, announced on Monday, comes as soaring parts prices have been weighing on the business’ profitability and demand for such terminals has been stagnant amid a lengthening of the smartphone replacement cycle.

“We decided to withdraw as we can’t make profits due to cost increases,” Tanimoto said.

Kyocera will continue its mobile phone business for corporate customers, aiming to improve its profitability.

The company entered the mobile phone market in 1989. In 2008, it purchased the mobile phone business of Sanyo Electric Co., which is a unit of Panasonic Holdings Corp. now.

