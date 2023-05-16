Japan Govt Greenlights Household Electricity Rate Hikes

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 16 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government effectively endorsed on Tuesday seven major power utilities' plans to raise their regulated electricity rates for households due to higher fuel costs.

The planned hikes range from around 15 pct to 40 pct, on average.

The increased electricity rates are expected to be implemented on June 1 after authorizations are given by the industry ministry.

The government, at a meeting of related cabinet ministers Tuesday, approved the screening standards on the sizes of rate hikes, compiled by the ministry late last month.

The seven power firms including Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. that have applied with the ministry for hikes in their regulated household rates will resubmit their applications to adhere to the approved screening standards.

