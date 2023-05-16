Brazil Announces Pres. Lula's Attendance at G-7 Summit

Newsfrom Japan

Sao Paulo, May 15 (Jiji Press)--Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will visit Japan from Friday to attend the Group of Seven summit starting in the western Japan city of Hiroshima the same day, the Brazilian government said Monday.

It will be the seventh time for Lula to attend a G-7 or Group of Eight summit. He joined the G-8 summit in Toyako, Hokkaido, northern Japan, in 2008.

Lula will leave Brazil on Wednesday. During his stay in Japan, the president plans to hold talks with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Brazil is one of key Global South emerging and developing countries with which Kishida aims to strengthen cooperation. Leaders of India and Indonesia, also among Global South nations, have been invited to the Hiroshima summit as well.

