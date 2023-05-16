Japan Opposition CDP Submits Motion to Dismiss Finance Min.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 16 (Jiji Press)--The main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan submitted a motion Tuesday to dismiss Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki, aiming to block a vote on a bill to increase defense spending.

The move led to the cancellation of the day's session of the House of Representatives Financial Affairs Committee to vote on the bill for securing funds for the planned defense spending boost.

The Liberal Democratic Party-led ruling bloc plans to reject the motion at a plenary meeting of the lower chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament, on Thursday. But the expected passage of the bill through the all-important chamber will be delayed.

"We think the bill should be scrapped. We'll take all possible measures to delay the vote," CDP Diet affairs leader Jun Azumi told reporters.

Azumi's counterpart at the LDP, Tsuyoshi Takagi, said that the CDP had agreed on the voting schedule, complaining that the motion was "submitted abruptly."

