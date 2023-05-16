Japan to Promulgate Revised Domestic Violence Law Fri.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 16 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Tuesday decided to promulgate the revised domestic violence prevention law Friday to better protect victims of psychological abuse, such as verbal violence.

The revised law, enacted unanimously at the Diet, Japan's parliament, on Friday, will take effect on April 1 next year.

In addition to physical violence, psychological abuse will join the list of incidents deserving protection orders from courts to ban perpetrators from stalking their targets.

"We will do all we can in our preparations so that we can rescue as many people as possible who suffer from spousal violence," Masanobu Ogura, minister for gender equality, told a press conference.

The period of the validity of the protection orders will be extended to one year from six months.

