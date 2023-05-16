LDP, Komeito Agree to Submit LGBT Bill to Parliament

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 16 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, Komeito, agreed on Tuesday to submit a bill to promote understanding of LGBT people to parliament this week.

LDP Secretary-General Toshimitsu Motegi and his Komeito counterpart, Keiichi Ishii, struck the agreement, aiming to show Japan's efforts to protect sexual minorities ahead of the three-day summit of the Group of Seven major democracies in Hiroshima from Friday.

"We hope to respond to concerns (about the bill) carefully through parliamentary deliberations," LDP policy chief Koichi Hagiuda told a meeting of the party's Policy Research Council Board.

The bill was approved without a hitch at an LDP General Council meeting Tuesday, though some members made cautious remarks.

One participant said, "It's necessary to wipe out worries that men who regard themselves as women will not enter women's section of public baths," while another sought "measures to prevent confusion" at schools.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]