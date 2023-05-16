Rakuten to Raise 332.1 B. Yen in Funds

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 16 (Jiji Press)--Rakuten Group Inc. said Tuesday that it will raise up to 332.1 billion yen in funds by issuing new shares through public offering and third-party allotment.

The Japanese e-commerce company aims to use the proceeds to rebuild its finances as it has been struggling with hefty losses from its mobile phone business.

Companies linked to Rakuten Chairman and CEO Hiroshi Mikitani, as well as Tokyu Corp. and CyberAgent Inc., will accept new shares issued under the third-party allotment.

Rakuten posted a consolidated net loss of 82.5 billion yen for the January-March quarter chiefly due to 102.6 billion in losses in its mobile phone business.

Concerns over Rakuten's finances had been rising as the company repeatedly issued bonds to finance construction of mobile base stations.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]