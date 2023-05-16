2 Ex-Johnny's Performers Attend CDP Hearing over Sexual Abuse

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 16 (Jiji Press)--Two former performers managed by Johnny & Associates Inc. attended a hearing held by the opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan in the Diet building on Tuesday over their allegations of sexual abuse by the talent agency's late founder, Johnny Kitagawa.

The former "Johnny's" performers are singer Kauan Okamoto, 26, and actor Yasushi Hashida, 37. Okamoto said he experienced sexual abuse by Kitagawa 15 to 20 times, starting a month after he joined the agency at age 15. Hashida said he had been sexually abused twice since he was 13.

"It's difficult for minors to reject the demands of someone senior, regardless of whether they are in the entertainment business or elsewhere," Okamoto said. "I strongly hope that legislation will be enacted so that there will be no more victims."

Hashida said, "If an independent body is established, people won't have to take the risk of speaking (about their experience of abuse) publicly."

Last month, Okamoto held a press conference to reveal that he was sexually abused by Kitagawa. On Sunday, the talent agency released an online video apologizing for the matter.

