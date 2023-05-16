Japan Police to Deploy Up to 24,000 Personnel for G-7 Summit

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 16 (Jiji Press)--Japan's National Police Agency said Tuesday that up to around 24,000 security personnel will be deployed for the summit of Group of Seven leaders set for Friday through Sunday in the western city of Hiroshima.

Around 21,000 personnel from 45 prefectural police departments across the country will be sent over to the Hiroshima prefectural police during the summit, the NPA said.

The agency beefed up its security arrangements from its initial plan after an explosive device was thrown at Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during a campaign event in the western city of Wakayama on April 15.

On Thursday, the NPA will set up a G-7 task force led by its commissioner general.

"We've put together the best possible security arrangement," an NPA official said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]