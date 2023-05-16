Toyota Drops to 10th in "Future Readiness" Ranking

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 16 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp. dropped to 10th place in a Swiss business school's "Future Readiness" annual ranking for automakers in 2023, down from second last year.

"The conservatism of Toyota has dragged the company down, causing it to drop outside of the top five positions for the first time in more than a decade," the International Institute for Management Development said.

The Japanese automaker is a "prudence organization" and it needs to "speed up," Howard Yu, director of the IMD Center for Future Readiness, said in an interview with Jiji Press.

Toyota has a chance of ranking higher if it can "ramp up the speed" of decision-making, especially in the field of vehicle electrification, Yu suggested.

The ranking is based on an analysis of companies' performances across seven areas including financial fundamentals, investor expectations and business diversity.

