Japan, China Use Defense Hotline for 1st Time

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 16 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada held talks with his Chinese counterpart, Li Shangfu, on Tuesday via a defense hotline established by the two countries in late March.

It marked the first use of the hotline, which is designed to prevent unintended clashes between Japan's Self-Defense Forces and the Chinese military, including at sea.

According to the Japanese Defense Ministry, Hamada and Li had talks for some 20 minutes from 4:30 p.m. (7:30 a.m. GMT). They agreed to properly operate the hotline and utilize it to build trust and avoid contingencies.

In 2018, then Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe and then Chinese Premier Li Keqiang agreed on a bilateral maritime and aerial communication mechanism to avoid unintended clashes.

The mechanism features the establishment of the hotline, the creation of a system to enable direct communication between Japanese and Chinese vessels and aircraft when they approach each other, and the holding of an annual meeting between the two neighbors' defense authorities.

