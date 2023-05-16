Japan Power Suppliers to Raise Household Rates in June

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 16 (Jiji Press)--Seven major Japanese power suppliers Tuesday filed for government approval for their plans to raise regulated electricity rates for households by between about 15 pct and 40 pct on average.

The increases are expected to take effect on June 1.

The seven companies include Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc., which plans to raise rates by 15.9 pct on average.

For a household that consumes 400 kilowatt-hours of electricity a month, rates will rise by between some 1,300 yen and 4,200 yen from May to between 11,647 yen and 14,681 yen in June.

Rates will rise again in October unless a government-backed discount of 7 yen per 1 kilowatt-hour of electricity, is extended beyond the expiration in September.

