G-7 Leaders to Discuss Security, Nuke Disarmament on Fri.

Tokyo, May 16 (Jiji Press)--Leaders of the Group of Seven major powers will discuss security issues and nuclear disarmament on Friday, the first day of their three-day summit in the western Japan city of Hiroshima, it was learned Tuesday.

According to the summit agenda and schedule released by Japan's Foreign Ministry, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will first welcome other G-7 leaders at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park on Friday.

The leaders will then have a working lunch to exchange views on the global economy and discuss ways to utilize digital technologies.

On Friday afternoon, they will hold talks on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, China's maritime expansion, and nuclear disarmament.

On Saturday, the leaders will talk about economic security in the morning. In the afternoon, they will be joined by invited leaders from some other countries, including South Korea and India, to discuss food, gender, climate change and energy issues.

