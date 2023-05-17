U.N. Chief to Attend G-7 Summit

Newsfrom Japan

New York, May 16 (Jiji Press)--U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will attend the summit of the Group of Seven major democracies that will start in the western Japan city of Hiroshima Friday for a three-day run, the United Nations said Tuesday.

"We must insist on the need of revitalizing...nuclear disarmament (at the summit)," Guterres said, expressing hope to build a momentum toward realizing a world free from nuclear weapons, a goal pursued by Japan, this year's G-7 chair. Hiroshima was devastated by a U.S. atomic bomb on Aug. 6, 1945, in the closing days of World War II.

In an interview with Japanese media at the U.N. headquarters in New York earlier on Tuesday, Guterres said that it is time for the nuclear powers to affirm that they will not use nuclear weapons in any circumstances, with the world facing growing nuclear threat posed mainly by Russia, which is invading Ukraine.

He also stated that Japan, the only country that has suffered atomic bombings, "has a particular moral authority" to call for a commitment to not using nuclear weapons. Three days after the Hiroshima bombing, the United States dropped another atomic bomb on the southwestern Japan city of Nagasaki.

On North Korea, which is apparently planning to conduct a nuclear test, Guterres stressed that the United Nations is "totally opposed" to the country's missile launches and nuclear development program.

