Ex-Japanese Volleyball Star Yokota Dies at 75

Tokyo, May 17 (Jiji Press)--Former Japanese volleyball player Tadayoshi Yokota, who won a gold medal at the 1972 Munich Olympics, died on May 9, the Japan Volleyball Association said Wednesday. He was 75.

From the city of Mitoyo in Kagawa Prefecture, western Japan, Yokota was selected for the Japanese men's national team at the age of 19 while he was a student at Chuo University, known for its strong volleyball team.

The Japanese team including Yokota won silver in the 1968 Mexico City Olympics. Two years later, he joined what is now major Japanese electronics group Panasonic Holdings Corp. to play for its volleyball team.

Yokota was known for his powerful cross-court spikes achieved with his height of 193 centimeters. He and contemporaries Seiji Oko and Jungo Morita were known as the "Big Three" in Japanese men's volleyball.

Yokota participated in the Munich Games despite suffering from lower back pain. In the semifinal match against Bulgaria, Yokota played as he wrapped a bicycle tube around his waist to alleviate the pain, contributing to the Japanese team's comeback from being down 0 to 2.

