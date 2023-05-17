Japan Eyes Special Account for Child Care Budgets

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 17 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is considering setting up a special account for managing its child care-related budgets in an integrated way, hoping to clarify the balance between benefits and burdens, informed sources said Wednesday.

The government is mulling the step as it prepares to devise “measures on a different dimension” to address the declining birthrate, possibly including an expansion of child care allowances. Details of the special account will be decided later, according to the sources.

The government is set to include an outline of a plan to double children-related spending in its annual basic economic and fiscal policy guidelines to be compiled in June.

With cross-sectoral measures to be worked out for beefing up the country’s child care support expected to lead to expanded budgets, the government hopes to gain public understanding for the move by securing transparency on related expenses and burdens through the creation of the special account, separate from the general account of the government budget.

The new special account is expected to cover budgets for child care allowances under the jurisdiction of the Children and Families Agency and child care leave benefits handled by the welfare ministry, as well as upcoming countermeasures to address the falling birthrate.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]