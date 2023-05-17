Japan Keeps Operation Ban for TEPCO N-Plant in Niigata Pref.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 17 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Nuclear Regulation Authority on Wednesday decided to maintain an effective ban on operations at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant in Niigata Prefecture.

The decision has thrown the future of operations at the power station into uncertainty, especially since TEPCO was aiming to bring the plant's No. 7 reactor back online in October.

The NRA adopted a report on its investigation of the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa power station, conducted after a series of antiterrorism security flaws came to light at the plant in the central Japan prefecture, and decided to continue additional examinations. The report said the NRA could not conclude that corrective measures had been taken for four of the 27 surveyed items.

The NRA also confirmed a plan to hold talks with TEPCO President Tomoaki Kobayakawa on how the company will address the issues.

"We will take a proper look at whether TEPCO can make its own autonomous improvements," NRA Chairman Shinsuke Yamanaka told a press conference. When the inspection will be completed "all depends on the efforts by TEPCO," he added.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]