Honda, Others to Launch Joint Research on Hydrogen Engines

Tokyo, May 18 (Jiji Press)--Honda Motor Co., Yamaha Motor Co. and two other Japanese motorcycle makers have announced that they will launch a joint research for the development of hydrogen-powered engines for small mobility.

On Wednesday, the four companies, also including Kawasaki Motors Ltd. and Suzuki Motor Corp., said they will set up a technological research association in June. Through the move, the four firms aim to develop eco-friendly, next-generation motorcycles that can help enhance their international competitiveness.

The plan to form the research body won approval from the industry ministry on May 11.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. and Toyota Motor Corp. will support the research association as special members. Kenji Komatsu, executive officer of Yamaha Motor, will become chairman of the research association.

Honda will be involved in the development of hydrogen-powered engines and Suzuki will undertake element studies on the engines' functionality, performance and reliability. Yamaha Motor and Kawasaki Motors will conduct research on related devices.

