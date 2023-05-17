Japan Students Miss Govt-Set English Skill Targets

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 17 (Jiji Press)--Third-year students in public junior and senior high schools in Japan failed to meet government-set targets for English skills in fiscal 2022, an education ministry survey showed Wednesday.

The proportion of third-year junior high school students with English skills equivalent to Grade 3 or higher in the country's Eiken proficiency tests came to 49.2 pct in the year ended in March, up 2.2 percentage points from the previous survey.

The share of third-year senior high school students with English skills equivalent to Grade Pre-2 or higher Eiken levels rose 2.6 points to 48.7 pct.

Both figures failed to reach the government's target of 50 pct.

The latest survey was conducted in December last year, tallying the share of students who passed private-sector tests proving their English proficiency and those who were deemed by their teachers to have equivalent levels of English skills.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]