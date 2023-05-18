Fewer 6th Graders in Japan Engaged in Experience Activities in 2022

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 17 (Jiji Press)--Fewer children in sixth grade of elementary school in Japan engaged in experience activities in 2022 than nine years before apparently due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a survey by the welfare ministry showed Wednesday.

The survey found that 32.6 pct of such children engaged in sea bathing or other marine sports in 2022, a steep decline from 57.4 pct in a similar survey taken in 2013.

The proportion of students who enjoyed camping, hiking or related activities fell to 49.6 pct from 58.0 pct, while that of children who enjoyed winter sports dropped to 20.7 pct from 32.9 pct.

The share of children who went to a concert, play or other forms of performing arts declined to 24.8 pct from 44.2 pct, while that of those who watched a sports event live fell to 27.9 pct from 45.8 pct.

The 2022 survey covered around 24,800 students in sixth grade of elementary school. It received answers from some 22,300 of them.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]