Hibakusha Group Calls Nuclear Weapons Great Enemy of Humanity

Hiroshima, May 17 (Jiji Press)--Ahead of a Group of Seven summit in the western Japan city of Hiroshima from Friday, a group for hibakusha atomic bomb survivors on Wednesday called on the G-7 leaders to recognize that nuclear weapons are a great enemy of humanity.

"Making humanity unhappy or happy depends on the attitude of politicians around the world," Toshiyuki Mimaki, 81, head of the Hiroshima prefectural hibakusha group, told a press conference in the city.

At the same press conference, Akira Kawasaki, 54, a member of the international steering committee of the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons, or ICAN, said, "We hope that the G-7 summit will be a place to convey to the world our hope that it's possible to create a world without nuclear weapons."

"We want (the G-7 leaders) to make clear that the use of nuclear weapons or nuclear intimidation should never be tolerated under any circumstances, and to reaffirm their commitment to achieving nuclear abolition," he added.

The press conference was also joined by Yuna Okajima, 18, a first-year law student at Hiroshima University who has been involved in a campaign to collect signatures urging world leaders to meet hibakusha.

