Japanese Hospital to Admit Injured Ukrainian Soldiers

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 17 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to admit wounded Ukrainian soldiers at the Self-Defense Forces Central Hospital in Tokyo as part of its support to the country fighting Russia's invasion, informed sources said Wednesday.

Several injured Ukrainian soldiers are expected to arrive in Japan as early as June. Costs to accept them will be shouldered by Japan, the sources said.

Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada is expected to inform Ukrainian Ambassador to Japan Sergiy Korsunsky of the plan in a meeting Thursday.

It is unusual for Japan to treat wounded foreign soldiers. Tokyo aims to highlight its support for Ukraine as it hosts a summit of the Group of Seven major democracies in Hiroshima Friday through Sunday.

"We can make a contribution unique to Japan, which has advanced medical technology," a government source said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]