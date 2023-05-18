Credit Saison to Acquire Stake in Suruga Bank

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 17 (Jiji Press)--Credit Saison Co., a Japanese credit card company, plans to acquire a stake of around 15 pct in Suruga Bank to help rebuild the struggling Japanese lender, people familiar with the matter said Wednesday.

Suruga, for its part, will acquire a stake of about 5 pct in Credit Saison, the people said. The cross-shareholding deal comes as an effort by Nojima Corp, a Japanese electronics retailer, to help rebuild the bank had fallen through.

Credit Saison thinks the deal will help both sides reinforce retail financial operations. Naoki Takahashi, executive vice president at Credit Saison, and Kosuke Kato, executive vice president at Suruga, will sit on each other's board.

Suruga was ordered to suspend operations by the Financial Services Agency after its improper financing practices, including falsifying contracts for loans for real investment investments, came to light in 2018.

In 2019, Nojima acquired a stake in Suruga to become the largest shareholder of the lender. In 2022, however, they dissolved the partnership and Nojima sold its Suruga stake due to differences over policy for the lender's reconstruction.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]