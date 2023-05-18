Biden to Visit Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, May 17 (Jiji Press)--U.S. President Joe Biden will visit the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum with other Group of Seven leaders Friday, the White House said Wednesday.

Biden's visit to the museum in the western Japan city of Hiroshima will coincide with the three-day G-7 summit in the city from Friday. He will become the second sitting U.S. president to visit the museum after Barack Obama.

According to the White House, Biden will participate in a wreath-laying event with other G-7 leaders for the victims of the U.S. atomic bombing in Hiroshima on Aug. 6, 1945, just before the end of World War II. The G-7 leaders will also join a tree-planting ceremony.

In 2016, Obama spent only about 10 minutes at the museum, looking at several exhibits specially set up on the first floor of the museum's east building.

U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters Wednesday that Biden "won't be making a statement" at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park, which hosts the museum.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]