G-7 Hiroshima Summit to Start Friday; Ukraine High on Agenda

Newsfrom Japan

By Yoshiya Sato

Tokyo, May 18 (Jiji Press)--This year's summit meeting of the Group of Seven major democracies will start Friday in Hiroshima, with participating leaders aiming to showcase G-7 solidarity against Russia's aggression in Ukraine and China's hegemonism.

The three-day gathering in the western Japan city among the leaders from Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States plus the European Union comes as the existing international order is at a critical juncture.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida aims to send out strong messages that the G-7 is committed to defending the rule-based international order. He also intends to work as a bridge between the G-7 and so-called Global South emerging and developing countries, after the Russian invasion of Ukraine deepened global divides.

"It's an important summit to be held at a historic turning point," Kishida told reporters before departing for Hiroshima Thursday morning. "As the host, I'll be there with a strong resolve and readiness to lead the international community, including the G-7."

