4 Teens Served New Warrants over Robbery in Tokyo's Ginza

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 18 (Jiji Press)--Police served fresh arrest warrants Thursday on four male youths aged 16-19 over the robbery of a luxury watch shop in Tokyo's posh Ginza district on May 8.

The four, who had already been arrested on suspicion of trespassing into a condominium building, were served the new warrants by the juvenile crime division of Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department on robbery and other charges.

One of the four is denying the charges, while the rest are keeping silent.

According to the MPD division, the four, all from Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, are an 18-year-old high school student and three unemployed youths.

One of the four is believed to be the driver of the car used to escape from the crime scene.

