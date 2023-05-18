Empress Masako Attends Japanese Red Cross Convention

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 18 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Empress Masako attended a convention of the Japanese Red Cross Society on Thursday, her first solo appearance outside the Imperial Palace since August last year.

As honorary president of the organization, the Empress, wearing a light blue suit, presented medals to a total of 13 individuals and group representatives for their outstanding Red Cross activities.

The event, held at Meiji Jingu Kaikan Hall in Tokyo's Shibuya Ward, was also attended by Crown Princess Kiko, Princess Hanako, Princess Nobuko and Princess Hisako, all honorary vice presidents of the organization.

The Empress took over the post of honorary president from Empress Emerita Michiko in line with the abdication of Emperor Emeritus Akihito and the enthronement of Emperor Naruhito in 2019.

