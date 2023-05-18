Japanese Director Koreeda's "Monster" Screened at Cannes

Newsfrom Japan

Cannes, France, May 17 (Jiji Press)--Japanese director Hirokazu Koreeda's new film, "Monster," was screened at the 76th Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday.

The film, which is in competition for this year's Palme d'Or, met a standing ovation from the audience at the French festival.

"It was a very good screening," Koreeda said following the applause. "I want to tell all my team members who could not come about it."

"Monster" depicts the ripples caused by trouble between elementary school boys from the perspectives of the children, a parent and a teacher.

A woman who viewed the film said that she was struck by the sensitive portrayal of the complicated feelings held by the boys.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]