Japan, Britain to Strike New Strategic Partnership

London, May 17 (Jiji Press)--British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will agree on a new strategic partnership between their countries, the British government said Wednesday.

The two leaders will conclude the Hiroshima Accord on bilateral economic, security and technological collaboration during their meeting in the western Japan city Thursday night ahead of the Group of Seven summit there from Friday.

Under the accord, Britain and Japan will strengthen their defense cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

The deal is also aimed at achieving closer cooperation in the areas of trade, investment, science and technology, and global issues including climate change.

The Hiroshima Accord "marks an exciting next phase" in the two countries' partnership, Sunak said in a statement.

