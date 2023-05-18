Sony Group Eyes Listing of Financial Arm

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 18 (Jiji Press)--Japanese conglomerate Sony Group Corp. said Thursday that it is looking into a partial spin-off and listing of financial arm Sony Financial Group Inc.

Sony Group aims to realize sustainable growth by concentrating its business resources on its entertainment and semiconductor operations, regarded as pillars of growth.

The group is considering spinning off the financial unit in two to three years.

It plans to retain a stake of slightly less than 20 pct in Sony Financial even after its listing, using the so-called partial spin-off taxation system, which allows companies meeting some requirements to receive tax benefits and retain part of a stake in companies spun off from them.

Sony Group will consider further details by the end of the current fiscal year through March next year.

