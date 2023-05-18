NTT, Jera to Acquire Renewable Energy Company

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 18 (Jiji Press)--Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. plans to acquire Green Power Investment Corp., a Tokyo-based company running renewable energy power plants, in cooperation with Jera Co., it was learned Thursday.

Through the acquisition, NTT aims to enhance its procurement of power generated from renewable energy sources and make progress toward its decarbonization goal.

NTT is set to cover 80 pct of the acquisition cost, believed to total some 300 billion yen.

Thermal power plant operator Jera, jointly owned by Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. and Chubu Electric Power Co., is slated to shoulder the rest.

GPI operates onshore wind farms in the northeastern prefectures of Aomori and Iwate and the western prefecture of Kochi.

