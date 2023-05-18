Kabuki Actor Ichikawa Ennosuke Found Collapsed at Home

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 18 (Jiji Press)--Popular kabuki actor Ichikawa Ennosuke IV and his parents were found collapsed at home in Tokyo on Thursday.

Ichikawa, 47, is not in a life-threatening situation, while his father, kabuki actor Ichikawa Danshiro IV, 76, and his mother, 75, have been confirmed dead, sources said.

What seemed to be a suicide note apparently written by Ichikawa to his family was found in the home.

Around 10:20 a.m. (1:20 a.m. GMT), there was an emergency call from Ichikawa's manager saying, "When I came to pick him up, he was nearly unconscious."

According to police sources, Ichikawa was taken to hospital in a state of consciousness, while his mother was confirmed dead on the spot. His father died at the hospital to which he had been taken.

