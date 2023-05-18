Former Japanese Pro Baseball Slugger Nakanishi Dies at 90

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 18 (Jiji Press)--Former Japanese professional baseball slugger Futoshi Nakanishi, known by the nickname "Kaido," or monster boy, died of heart failure at his home in Tokyo on May 11. He was 90.

The infielder played for the Nishitetsu Lions, now the Saitama Seibu Lions, supporting the Pacific League team's golden age in the 1950s. Nakanishi also served as coach or manager at Nishitetsu, the Hanshin Tigers and other professional teams.

A native of Takamatsu, the capital of Kagawa Prefecture, western Japan, Nakanishi started to become known for his outstanding batting skills when he was playing for the baseball team of Takamatsu Daiichi High School, earning the nickname of Kaido.

Nakanishi joined Nishitetsu in 1952, winning the Pacific League rookie of the year award. In the following year, he became the third professional baseball player in Japan to achieve the feat of scoring a batting average of .300 or higher, hitting 30 or more home runs and stealing 30 or more bases in a single regular season.

In a game at the now-defunct Heiwadai stadium in the western Japan city of Fukuoka in August 1953 Nakanishi hit a home run that went over the centerfield screen and was believed to have flown a distance of about 160 meters. The monster home run is still a major topic among baseball fans.

