Kishida, Sunak Agree to Mull Military Asset Protection

By Yoshiya Sato

Hiroshima, May 18 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his British counterpart, Rishi Sunak, on Thursday agreed to consider a plan to create a framework where the Japanese Self-Defense Forces will protect British military assets such as warships and aircraft.

Kishida and Sunak issued the new Hiroshima Accord on bilateral economic, security and technology cooperation including the plan, as they met in Hiroshima prior to the three-day summit of the Group of Seven major democracies in the western Japan city from Friday.

Japan already has asset protection frameworks with the United States and Australia.

The accord also includes Britain's plan to deploy a carrier strike group again to the Indo-Pacific. The British government said in a statement that the deployment will take place in 2025.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]