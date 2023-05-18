Kishida, Biden Resolve to Keep Peace in Taiwan Strait

Newsfrom Japan

By Yoshiya Sato

Hiroshima, May 18 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday agreed on continued bilateral cooperation in dealing with issues regarding China, reiterating their resolve to maintain peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait under Chinese pressure.

The two leaders met in Hiroshima as they tried to smooth the way for the three-day summit of the Group of Seven major democracies in the western Japan city from Friday.

Biden praised Kishida's efforts to improve Japan's ties with South Korea as a move that will contribute to greater regional stability and prosperity.

At the outset of Thursday's meeting, Kishida told Biden that he aims to "show the G-7's unwavering will to protect international order based on the rule of law."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]