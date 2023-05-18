Japan Ruling Bloc Submits LGBT Bill to Parliament

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 18 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling coalition submitted a bill to promote understanding of LGBT people to parliament on Thursday, a day before the start of a summit of the Group of Seven major democracies in the western city of Hiroshima.

The ruling camp thinks that the legislation will help avoid criticism that Japan is reluctant to eliminate discrimination against sexual minorities.

But the move comes under fire from opposition lawmakers, making it uncertain whether parliament will pass the bill before its current session ends on June 21.

The bill is based on a draft drawn up by a nonpartisan group of lawmakers in 2021.

Some passages were changed, including the phrase that "discrimination is unacceptable," which was revised to "there must not be unjust discrimination."

