Kishida Cabinet's Approval Rate Rises to 38.2 Pct: Jiji Poll

Tokyo, May 18 (Jiji Press)--The approval rate for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's cabinet in May rose 4.7 percentage points from the previous month to 38.2 pct, up for the fourth consecutive month, a Jiji Press survey showed Thursday.

As the disapproval rate dropped 4.5 points to 31.8 pct, support surpassed disapproval for the first time in nine months, according to the public opinion poll, conducted for four days through Monday.

The rise in support for the Kishida cabinet followed the government's downgrading of COVID-19 to a lower-risk category of infectious diseases and his trip to South Korea to mend frayed bilateral ties, both of which took place in May.

Of the respondents backing the cabinet, with multiple answers allowed, 16.8 pct said there is no one else suitable to serve as prime minister, followed by 9.0 pct who said they trust Kishida, and 6.6 pct who said they have a favorable impression of him.

On the other hand, 16.3 pct of those who voiced disapproval said they hold no hopes for the cabinet, 14.8 pct said the cabinet's policies are bad, and 9.5 pct said Kishida does not possess leadership skills.

