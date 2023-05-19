U.N. OKs Declaration on Sendai Disaster Framework

Newsfrom Japan

New York, May 18 (Jiji Press)--The United Nations on Thursday adopted a political declaration to accelerate steps to support developing nations under the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction, international disaster management guidelines.

The move took place on the first day of a two-day U.N. high-level meeting on the midterm review of the framework, which was adopted at the U.N. World Conference on Disaster Reduction in the northeastern Japan city of Sendai in 2015.

"Disasters know no borders," U.N. General Assembly President Csaba Korosi stressed in a speech at the beginning of Thursday's session, referring to a huge earthquake that rocked Turkey and Syria in February and a powerful cyclone that hit Myanmar and Bangladesh earlier this month.

"By engaging those most affected by disasters, we can reverse the trends towards inequality, restricted civic space and rising vulnerability," Korosi also said.

The Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction shows measures to be taken by countries by 2030 to cut disaster risks.

