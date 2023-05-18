Japan to Treat 2 Injured Ukrainian Soldiers

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 18 (Jiji Press)--Two wounded Ukrainian soldiers will be treated at the Self-Defense Forces Central Hospital in Tokyo, Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada said Thursday.

The minister unveiled the plan in a meeting with Ukrainian Ambassador to Japan Sergiy Korsunsky. This is the first time for the SDF to accept injured soldiers from abroad.

Support to Ukraine for its battle against Russia will be one of major topics when leaders from the Group of Seven major democracies meet in Hiroshima, Japan, Friday through Sunday.

The two wounded Ukrainian soldiers are in their 20s and both had their legs amputated, according to the Japanese Defense Ministry.

They are expected to arrive in Japan in June and stay for about two months for treatment, including rehabilitation. The Japanese government will shoulder all costs, estimated at up to 4.2 million yen per person.

