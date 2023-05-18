NTT, Jera to Acquire Renewable Energy Company

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 18 (Jiji Press)--Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. said Thursday it will acquire Green Power Investment Corp., a Japanese renewable energy company, in cooperation with Jera Co., a thermal power plant operator.

NTT and Jera, which is jointly owned by Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. and Chubu Electric Power Co., will acquire 99 pct of all shares in GPI held by its parent, a U.S. renewable energy firm. NTT will cover about 80 pct of the acquisition cost, totaling some 300 billion yen.

Through the purchase, NTT aims to reinforce its renewable energy business, regarded as a pillar of growth, and make progress toward its decarbonization goal. The company aims to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions to effectively zero in fiscal 2040.

At present, GPI operates onshore wind farms including in the northeastern prefectures of Aomori and Iwate.

It also runs solar power plants in Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, and the western prefecture of Shimane. An offshore wind power farm is under construction in the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido.

