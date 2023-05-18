G-7 to Launch Framework to Counter Economic Coercion

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 18 (Jiji Press)--The Group of Seven major democracies will establish a new framework to counter economic coercion, a draft of a document set to be adopted at the upcoming G-7 summit in the western Japan city of Hiroshima showed Thursday.

In the document on economic security, the G-7 countries will avoid naming China or Russia but express their serious concern about economic coercion, or adding pressure on other countries by restricting exports and investment.

The new framework will be operated with diplomatic officials and specialists from the G-7 countries.

The G-7 document will also include measures to support countries that have fallen victim to economic coercion and to enhance the G-7's cooperation with other countries.

It is also expected to call for deepening cooperation with emerging and developing countries to strengthen supply chains for semiconductors and critical minerals, such as rare earths.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]